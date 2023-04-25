Vilmer Dalmonte fell during a descent and there was nothing they could do for him: the pain of friends and relatives is immense

Yet another drama on Italian roads. Yesterday, during the Cime di Romagna cycling race, the 46-year-old Wilmer Dalmonte he crashed to the ground during a descent and there was nothing to be done for him. Pain and friends on social media.

They have happened in the last few days several road accidents which, unfortunately, cost the lives of several very young men. Mostly these were motorcycle accidents.

Such as the one from two days ago at Palermo. Salvatore and Alessio, two friends aged 20 and 35, crashed their scooter into a parked car in the emergency lane on the A29.

Or even that of Anthony Caputo, also from Sicily, aged 36, who yesterday lost his life in the crash of his Ducati against a light pole. The tragedy occurred at Capo D’Orlandonear Messina.

Marco Moioli’s, on the other hand, took place in Bergamoalways yesterday. He had gotten off work and had to join his parents at a funeral. During the journey he collided with his scooter against a car driven by an elderly man, losing his life instantly.

Vilmer Dalmonte also lost his life following an accident on two wheels, but in this case they are those of a bikes.

How Vilmer Dalmonte died

Archive images – Peaks of Romagna

Born in Faience 46 years ago, the engineer Vilmer Dalmonte had always had a great passion for cycling. Passion that cost him his life despite himself.

Yesterday he went to the Upper Mugello area to participate in the cycling race “Peaks of Romagna“. He was together with his companions from the Solarolese team. The club president recounted the accident which cost the life of the 46-year-old:

Vilmer had been with us not so long. I arrived 15-20 minutes after the accident. Vilmer was ahead: he came out of a curve, probably alone, a curve that goes downhill. We don’t know how, but he fell. A tragedy that I still can’t get over.

Archive images – Peaks of Romagna

The rescuers present during the race tried in every possible way to revive Vilmer, but there was nothing for him to do.

Incalculable the pain of friends and family. Dad of him, in a touching post on social media he wrote: