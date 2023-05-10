An incurable disease took away forever Beatrice Alfinito, legend of Umbrian athletics and former promise of Italian sport

Very sad news has spread in the last few hours and has shocked the entire world of Italian athletics. Beatrice Alfinito, athlete and sprinter from Umbria, who as a young man had achieved excellent results at Italian and international level, passed away forever at the age of only 35. To take her away, an incurable disease with which she struggled for a long time but which finally defeated her.

The last few days have been really dramatic for the world of Italian sportwith some champions or promises of different disciplines who, in different circumstances, have unfortunately left this life.

Michele Sica, former junior world champion and senior European vice-champion, died on May 7th figure skating. He was only 26 years old and disappeared after falling from the balcony of his house in Sala Bolognese.

On Sunday afternoon, on the Cremona Circuit, Davide Rolando, 47, an expert motorcycle rider, lost his life. He was engaged in free practice for the race Race Attack.

Yesterday, Tuesday 9 May, Beatrice Anfinito passed away forever, a former promise of theAthletics Italian.

How Beatrice Alfinito died

Beatrice lived in the Lama hamlet of the municipality of San Giustino, a small Umbrian town in the province of Perugia.

She was known throughout the area primarily for hers goodness of mind and for his kindnessbut also for the extraordinary athletic skills that she had demonstrated in past years, when she was a true star of Italian athletics.

He participated, as stated in the note published by FIDAL“at the Junior World Championships in Beijing, in the 200 meters and also in the 4×100 relay running in the first fraction, after having stood out among the best prospects in the category with personal bests of 12.01 in the 100 and 24.35 in the 200 meters“.

Dreams of glory were lost when, following serious injurieshad had to abandon his career.

The bad luck in Beatrice’s life unfortunately didn’t stop there. A few years ago, in fact, the former champion had discovered that she had a awful bad which hit her at bone marrow.

A cancer against which he fought hard and for a long time, but to which he eventually had to give up.

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours. Among many, also the touching note published by FIDAL, with the president Stefano Mei who showed closeness to the athlete’s family.