The fatal crash occurred on the SR11, near Montebello Vicentino: the poignant story of Davide Rebellin’s brother

Devastating news completely shocked the world of Italian sport yesterday. Davide Rebellin, a former professional cyclist, winner of several highly prestigious races, lost his life following an accident that occurred while he was doing one of his usual training sessions. A truck driver hit him, and then disappeared into thin air.

A very bitter fate hit, once again, a champion of Italian sport. The accident that killed Davide Rebellin yesterday, in fact, is very reminiscent of the one that happened in 2017 to Michele Scarponi, another legend of Italian cycling. Or Zanardi’s, with the latter having survived but months later still unable to fully recover.

The fatal crash occurred yesterday on the Regional Road 11 which connects Vicenza in Verona.

Davide, who withdrew last October 16, was doing a session of work out on the roads that he knows like the back of his hand, having been born and raised in Bonifacio, a few km away from Montebello Vicenza.

To overwhelm him in full would have been a truck and for the cyclist there would have been nothing to do. The Suem doctors who rushed to the scene, in fact, could not help but ascertain his death.

His bikecut in half and reduced to a pile of crumpled pipes, was instead found at over 30 meters away from the body.

The truck driverafter the impact, it seems that he stopped a little further on, in the parking lot of a restaurant, and then leave without looking back.

Now law enforcement agencies are trying in every way to track it down. It would seem impossible that he did not notice what happened.

The words of Davide Rebellin’s brother

One of the first to rush to the scene of the accident that cost the life of Davide Rebellin was his brother Charles.

The man said that some of his friends called him to tell him what had happened to his brother, but he couldn’t believe it.

So I called Davide but he didn’t answer. Then I called the Carabinieri, who confirmed the fatal accident, but without giving me any names.

Then, Carlo continued, when he arrived at the scene of the accident, he saw the body on the ground covered with a sheet and his bikes to the ground. She was broken, he explained, but she has recognized right away.