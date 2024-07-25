The agreementsigned by the president of ASI, Teodoro Valente, and by the president of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, in the presence of the general director of ASI, Luca Vincenzo Maria Salamone, and the general director of the “Territory and Environmental Protection” department, Salvatore Siviglia, aims to pursue common objectives in the space and aerospace field, with a specific focus on Earth Observation, downstream applications, the dissemination of aerospace culture and the protection of the territory and the environmentThe applications will also be used for environmental, marine, forestry and agri-food monitoring and the prevention of environmental disasters, in order to to ensure timely interventions in critical areas and to measure the effects of climate change, as well as for the protection of the cultural and archaeological heritage of the region.

“Space is increasingly confirmed as an essential operational area for monitoring our planet”, said the president of the Italian Space Agency, Teodoro Valente. “The agreement signed today with the Calabria Region represents a decisive step for the development and use of satellite applications capable of reinforcing in a coordinated and synergic way the policies of local authorities aimed at the development and appropriate management of the territory and resources. Thanks to the large amount of data coming from satellites we can accurately study many elements related to the protection of different urban, agricultural and marine areas. The key word in all this is sustainability for a future more attentive to the safety of citizens and infrastructureswith a particular eye also towards the management of the protection of cultural and archaeological heritage.”

“I thank the Italian Space Agency and President Teodoro Valente for the positive dialogue we have had in recent months with the Calabria Region, and for the important Agreement we are signing today”,

declared the president of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto.

“Since I took office as president, I have always given great importance to protecting the environment, safeguarding the territory, and defending the natural beauty of the Region that I have the honor of leading. In recent years, my regional government has deployed – in collaboration with law enforcement and many other entities – resources, men, means and tools never used before to prevent fires and track down arsonists, to improve purification for the benefit of a cleaner sea, to save our forests and woods, to fight environmental crimes, and to protect our artistic and cultural heritage. Thanks to this agreement we will have the opportunity to develop future space applications to protect the environment and to use the data already in possession of the ASI to have an increasingly widespread, technological and innovative control of the territory: we become a virtuous national and European model”