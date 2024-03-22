Enotria: The Last Song was initially set to release in June, but its launch date is being pushed back by developer Jyamma Games, ensuring it avoids a certain Elden Ring DLC.

The Italian Soulslike will now release on 21st August, well clear of a clash with the much-anticipated Elden Ring expansion.

As well as announcing the new release date, Jyamma Games also said it was no longer planning to launch Enotria: The Last Song on Xbox alongside other platforms. This is to ensure “a superior experience for PC and PS5 players,” Jyamma Games CEO Giacomo Greco wrote in a statement on Steam. The exec suggested the studio will reassess an Xbox release once the game has launched elsewhere.



To keep you busy while you wait, a demo version of Enotria: The Last Song will launch “soon” on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PS5.

“We are confident [players] will be enamored with it, and this will also provide us with valuable feedback from players worldwide,” Greco said, adding he was “proud of the work that the entire team has accomplished, especially when considering that we are an indie company team of just 60 people”.

Enotria: The Last Song has been inspired by Italian folklore, and while its setting is dappled in Mediterranean sunlight, there looks to be plenty of darkness lurking within.

“The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis,” the game's description reads. “You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation, by harnessing the power of Ardore.”













Image credit: Jyamma Games

