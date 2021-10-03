The Italian Sonny Colbrelli has won the cycling classic Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. The European champion, who rides for the Bahrain cycling team, defeated Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and the Belgian Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), who finished second and third respectively.

The weather conditions increased the challenge for the cyclists. The rain turned the sand into mud and the cobblestones were very slippery. After the 257.7 kilometer course Colbrelli’s entire body was covered in mud. After his victory, he dropped to the grass crying. Due to the corona measures, the course was canceled both last year and this spring.

The 31-year-old Colbrelli succeeds the Belgian Philippe Gilbert, who won the classic in 2019. It is the first time in the 21st century that an Italian wins the race and the twelfth time in total. The last Italian victory dates back to 1999 and is in the name of Andrea Tafi.