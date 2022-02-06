This year Mahmood again represents Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest, this time in duet with Blanco, who is only 18 years old.

The song Brividia is built around piano and strings and tells about love. The clip of the song was shot entirely in the Netherlands; the two ride on cross bikes strewn with Swarovski crystals through Amsterdam-East, against the wind past windmills in the polder and they blow out on the North Sea beach.

Winning the San Remo Festival is arguably the most important step in his career for an Italian artist. Maneskin’s victory march also started on this podium last year. The Roman glam rockers were special guests during one of the preliminary rounds, the festival lasts a total of five evenings. And despite the win of the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam, a performance in Saturday Night Live in New York and opening for the Rolling Stones in Las Vegas, San Remo singer Damiano’s return to the stage was too much. Millions of Italians saw a tear roll down his cheek.