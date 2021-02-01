E.A single carelessness in free skiing can sometimes have fatal consequences for professional skiers. After the current World Cup weekend, downhill Olympic champion Sofia Goggia can sing a song about it. Because the women’s Super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday was canceled due to bad weather and was postponed to Monday, the 28-year-old drove with some teammates next to the World Cup slope towards the hotel.

She fell unhappily on this valley run, which was supposedly uncomplicated for professionals, suffered a fracture of the head of the tibia on her right knee and had to be brought down with the Akja. The speed specialist from Bergamo, who often travels at more than a hundred kilometers per hour in her job, got into deep snow on the side route and overlooked a pile of snow.

The cruciate ligament, according to detailed examinations in Milan, was fortunately not affected. Nevertheless, the result of the diagnosis is bitter: the season is over, the World Cup dream is over – and that now, of all times, in the shape of her life. Goggia had won four of five World Cup downhill runs that winter, and she was second once. At the home world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the first female Alpine Olympic champion in Italy’s skiing history was considered the big favorite for the supreme downhill discipline on February 13th.

Sister in the spirit of Lindsey Vonn

“She’s just as crazy as I am,” Lindsey Vonn once said of Sofia Goggia. The extroverted American ski queen raised the equally spirited Italian from her point of view to the nobility of the alpine industry. Even before their gold trip in Pyeongchang. Always full throttle, regardless of losses, that was what, in the opinion of Lindsey Vonn, made the character of a ski racer.

The only 1.69 meter tall Goggia is considered a strong-willed fighter who always takes the heart in her hand, does not always choose the most elegant style, but always strives for the most direct line. Even in the Super-G, the second fastest discipline for alpine skiers, the whirlwind from Bergamo is always one of the candidates for a top place, if it is not eliminated. She had proven this on Saturday in the first race of the weekend on the “Kandahar” course when she finished fourth. On this Monday, she had to sit and watch as the second race that she made up for went on the slopes without her.

The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami prevailed again, who is also in the shape of her life and now has almost as dazzling record in the Super-G as Goggia in the downhill: four victories in a row, before that as an “outlier” but a fifth place. This time Petra Vlhova from Slovakia was narrowly beaten second (+0.28) in front of the more distant Austrian Tamara Tippler (+0.74). The German hope Kira Weidle finished 24th, 2.2 seconds behind.

The Italian media meanwhile lament the bad luck of their model runner, who was intended to be the “face of the World Cup”. “La Repubblica” called out the “Allarme Mondiali”, the “Gazzetta dello Sport” wrote of the “Dramma Goggia”. Admittedly, she is almost used to drama: she has suffered cruciate ligament ruptures twice and a broken ankle once. And Goggia didn’t have fond memories of Garmisch as a racing location either. When she started in the Super-G a year ago, she fell and suffered a broken arm.