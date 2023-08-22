ANSA: Italian singer Toto Cutugno dies at 80

Died Italian singer and composer Toto Cutugno. About it writes ANSA news agency, citing the artist’s manager Danilo Mancuso.

The world famous musician died on Tuesday, August 22, at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, where he had previously been hospitalized. Cutugno was 80 years old.

Salvatore Cutugno (real name of the artist) was born on July 7, 1943 in the Italian commune of Fosdinovo. In the 1960s he began his musical career. At first he was a drummer, then he became interested in jazz and playing the piano, and began to compose his own songs. Despite participating in various bands, Cutugno gained worldwide fame as a solo artist. He participated 15 times at the Sanremo Festival, including with the song L’italiano, which became his biggest hit. Cutugno is also known for his collaborations with musicians such as Adriano Celentano, Joe Dassin, Dalida and many more. In 1990, Cutugno won the Eurovision Song Contest in Zagreb.

