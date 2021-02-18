The Italian Senate on Thursday night voted to trust the government led by Mario Draghi, reports Varese News…

According to the portal, 262 senators spoke out in support of the new Cabinet, 40 spoke out against, two more abstained from voting.

Draghi, in turn, thanked the members of the Senate for their confidence.

“It must be justified and confirmed by the actions of the government under my chairmanship,” he said.

Let’s remind that the new government of the country took the oath on February 13. It includes 23 ministers. During his keynote speech in the Senate, Mario Draghi announced his intention to strengthen dialogue with Russia.