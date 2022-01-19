As almost everyone will know by now, yesterday, during a online conference of the Italian Senate on “Transparent Public Administration”, aired – due to unidentified people – a Final Fantasy 7 porn video starring Tifa. How was this possible? It is not a strange hacker attack, but it is (also but perhaps not only) the fault of the ingenuity or the distraction of Maria Laura Mantovani.

The woman, “Citizen elected to the Senate for the 5 Star Movement” and “listed among the” Internet Pioneers “for the Research Network in Italy (GARR)”, as well as “IT Security Manager of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia from 2000 to 2009 “he simply shared online the meeting ID and passcode for access. You can see the image below, shared by satirical Facebook page “Grullini”.

A post by Maria Laura Mantovani

Zoom allows you to set a password / passcode to prevent indiscriminate access by anyone within reach: sharing it is not a good thing, remember that. Probably, i malicious people they found that information and simply logged into the Senate Zoom meeting, “legitimately”. Obviously their behavior is not to be praised, but we cannot help but think that the people who organized the call could have made it safer.

We are sure that in the future there will be no similar situations and that what happened will have been a lesson for all involved.