In the last few hours, a decidedly unpleasant news report about the Italian Senate and which indirectly also included video games has been held. Let’s talk about the case of vandalism on Zoom which hit the meeting of some senators of our parliament who were interrupted by a series of Hentai videos of Final Fantasy VII about Tifa Lockhart and other characters, due to a hacker attack.

The public meeting event between the senators certainly caused the scandal, being one official meeting of members of the Italian State, and unfortunately it went around the world even reaching the ears of our English-speaking colleagues who, as expected, took up the situation with some interest.

For those who missed this last stunt of some unknown computer hackers, we are talking about a phenomenon unfortunately quite widespread, and in general it is the intrusion into calls or video calls on the well-known Zoom portal or the like, by malicious people who usually insert pornographic content with the purpose of disturbing and blocking the activity in progress.

An unspecified Alex Spence then broke into the call between the senators and began to play videos on the game of Final Fantasy VII which portrayed the well-known character of Tifa Lockhart in explicit actions, probably thanks to the use of computer graphics. Obviously this irruption resulted strong reactions by those present.

The video was blocked by the security officers, but before they could finally chase away the jammer (or rather this Zoom vandal) the hacker managed to show more content, this time however themed Genshin Impact. The situation afterwards several tens of seconds of panic and embarrassment ended with the expulsion of the vandal and the resumption of activities.

Certainly that event caused a series of very harsh responses from concerned politicians during the call that threatened severe legal repercussions for those responsible. Unfortunately, however, pursuing the perpetrators of such behaviors it’s not easy at all, given that it is possible that we are talking about cyber attacks from users residing in other countries as well.

We obviously totally criticize this event and we hope that those responsible will come identified and punished for what may seem like one “stunt”, But which is essentially a computer crime.