The Italian Senate approved the first budget of the heterogeneous coalition led by Mario Draghi, which calls for a tax cut of 8 billion euros (almost 9 billion dollars) next year to stimulate the economy and ease the tax pressure on families and families. companies.

Presented in October at the council of ministers, the “expansive” finance law for 2022 was approved in the early hours of Friday by 215 votes in favor and 16 against.

The budget must be approved by the end of the year by the Chamber of Deputies.

The main beneficiaries of the tax cuts are “low- and middle-income workers and retirees,” the Italian prime minister said on Wednesday.

The budget allocates 32 billion euros (almost 36 billion dollars) for measures to recover the economy and support families and businesses, at a time of increasing covid cases.

The income tax was modified, reducing the number of tax bands from five to four and increasing some tax breaks for the lowest salaries.

The Italian Senate post approves Mario Draghi’s ‘expansive’ budget first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

