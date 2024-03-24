Home page World

From: John Welte

Rescue teams searched for the missing man in the Astico. © Direzione Interregionale Vigili del Fuoco Veneto e Trentino Alto Adige/Facebook

For a 61-year-old, the search for his flying camera becomes a deadly trap. Divers later found his body – at a great depth.

Arsiero – The rushing mountain stream Astico near the village of Arsiero 40 kilometers east of Lake Garda is known among insiders for its emerald green water and deep gorges. In summer, bathers bask in the natural pools of the stream in the Vicentine Alps in northern Italy.

Drone pilot in Italy wants to portray a wildly romantic gorge and dies

61-year-old Giancarlo B. wanted to capture the beauty of the stream with his drone. He is a self-employed drone pilot, made professional video recordings from the air and documented them Repair work after a rockslide a month ago that buried a nearby road. Nature photography was also his specialty. His last shoot took him on Friday (March 22nd) to the gorges of the Astico, which currently has a lot of water during the melting snow

When the man didn't return home late in the afternoon, the fire department looked for him. During his recording, the drone appears to have fallen into the water. Although according to the local fire department, Giancarlo B. was in poor health, he apparently took off some of his clothing, climbed into the stream and tried to rescue the drone from the ice-cold water. He apparently fell into the water and was washed away.

Drone remote control and clothing lay abandoned on the shore

The search teams first found the drone's remote control and some clothing on the bank. The fire brigades from the cities of Schio, Vicenza and the divers from Venice then searched the Astico for the missing person from 9 p.m., which is partly a raging stream and partly dammed in deep pools.

In summer, the Astico gorges form natural bathing pools. © Wikipedia/Marco Pertile

The mountain rescue team supported the other rescue workers in abseiling into the gorge. Around midnight, the drone pilot's lifeless body was found at a depth of eight meters. The fire department's rescue and recovery efforts ended at 2:30 a.m. when the teams returned to their quarters. The cause of the drone pilot's death is now being investigated by the Carabinieri.

In recent weeks, many rock falls in the region have made headlines. Most recently, a mountain road on Lake Garda was buried. On the western shore of Lake Garda, rocks had fallen onto the Gardesana road. And in Valsugana, roads, rails and a cycle path were also hit by falling rocks two weeks ago.