Effective on different virus strains Lazaro Spalanjini Giusepi Ipolito, the scientific director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases, told Sputnik, “Italy’s vaccine based on ReiThera and based on viral-vector does not depend on candidate strains. It can affect different strains of different viruses or viruses. ‘ Also, they also stated that based on scientific evidence, it can be said that mutations in SARS-CoV-2 do not have much effect.

Final results in 24 weeks According to the scientists, the results of the first phase of the vaccine trial will be available after two months, while the final results will be placed before the international scientific community in 24 weeks following the research protocol. Ippolito said that it would be approved for the general public only after the completion of the three-phase trial in Italy. In the Phase III trial, the vaccine will be tested in countries where there are more cases of the virus.

Security confirmation after all trials He has said that the safety of people of all groups in the population and what side-effects it causes, will be known only after the completion of the three phase trials. He hoped that the vaccine would be approved by the country’s regulatory agency, the Italian Medicines Agency. Ipolito has also said that it is a good thing that many vaccines are undergoing trials in the world which use different technology. Therefore, many vaccines can also be found which may also be better for a particular community.

‘Virus does not need a visa’ Ipolito has said that the vaccine should not become a political weapon or a detonator of the new cold war. Italy believes that the vaccine is for everyone. No one survives in such a pandemic, and borders between countries mean nothing against viruses that do not require visas or documents to travel from country to country. Let us tell you that Italy, along with working on its vaccine, has signed deals with Germany, France and the Netherlands for 40 million doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca to Oxford University.

Italy, the first to suffer the most horrific attack of the corona virus, has now prepared its corona vaccine, which is expected in 2021. The scientists making it claim that it will affect different strains of the corona virus. At the beginning of the year, a large number of people died in Italy with a rapid corona infection spreading in March. So far, 2.65 lakh corona have been hit here, while a total of 35.5 thousand people have died.