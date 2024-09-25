The Cittadinanzattiva report highlighted the many structural problems in Italian schools, including lack of maintenance and lack of redevelopment works

From September 2023 to today, there have been as many as 69 collapses inside the Italian schools. These are numbers that had not been reached for a good 7 years. The events, mostly located in the Southern Regions and Islands (28), had in most cases been announced by visible but unfortunately underestimated signals. This is what the report says Active Citizenship.

59.16% of school buildings do not have a certificate of habitability while 57.68% do not have that of fire prevention. To be without static testing are instead 41.50% of the schools. Of the 40,133 scholastic buildings, 2,876 are located in risk zone 1 and over 14,000 in risk zone 2.

Only 3% of the buildings have seen interventions for the seismic improvement and only 11.4% were designed according to earthquake protection regulations. 64% of the 301 teachers interviewed complained about a inadequate or absent maintenance with water infiltration (40.1%), detached plaster (38.7%) and damp spots (38.2%). As regards the emergency testsgiven the growth of phenomena such as the floods, only 5% addressed this potential risk.

“The National Recovery and Resilience Plan – comment Adriana Bizarrenational coordinator of the school Active Citizenship – has suffered significant cuts in nursery schools: the Plan envisaged an expenditure of 4.6 billion for 264,480 new places but, after the Government’s review, the figure dropped to 3.245 billion for 150,480 places. The main cause of this review was the increase in construction costs. The same happened with the restructuring, replacement/reconstruction, safety, seismic adaptation or improvement and energy requalification of buildings”.