It doesn’t end here, because the team also announced the DLC with the mode “Master Mode” scheduled to launch in the final quarter of the year. The expansion will allow players to create and share custom dungeons and campaigns via Steam Workshop.

The independent developers of Operaludica have announced the Dragonero: The Rise of Draquir release date The Italian turn-based RPG will be available on Steam starting from September 26th at the price of 19.99 euros . For the occasion, Operaludica will be at the Makuhari Messe from September 26 to 29 for the Tokyo Game Show 2024.

An all-Italian RPG

Based on the Italian comic Dragonero by Sergio Bonelli Editore, Dragonero: The Rise of Draquir is a 2D RPG with fantasy setting, that combines worldmap exploration with dungeon crawling, all featuring hand-drawn graphics and tactical turn-based combat.

In the game we will be able to impersonate one of the 5 heroes of the continent of Erondàr, namely Ian Aranil, Gmor Burpen, Sera, Myrva Aranille and Alben, with the aim of thwarting the plans of the evil Draquir and his rampant Corruption, in a story set after the events told in the comic Dragonero: The Origins, with the plot that will evolve based on the decisions made by the player.

If you are interested, we refer you to the official Steam page for Dragonero: The Rise of Draquir, at this addresswhere among other things you can download the free demo available and try out Operaludica’s RPG first-hand.