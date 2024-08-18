His Royal Highness Prince Manuel Filiberto of Savoy, Duke of Savoy and Prince of Venice, is much more ordinary than his noble titles (not recognised in Italy since 1948) suggest. When asked how he prefers to be called, he does not hesitate to reply simply “Manuel”.

Heir to a dynasty that has had no throne or queen for more than 75 years, since the death of his father, Prince Victor Emmanuel of Savoy, who passed away on February 3 in Geneva, just before turning 87, became the head of the family. And he took on an enormous responsibility and mission: to bear witness to the richness of a tradition and a history of more than a thousand years.

I always felt Italian, even when I was in exile, I always felt Italian.

Manuel Filiberto is the grandson of the last king of ItalyUmberto II, who reigned for just 26 days. The Savoy lineage dates back to the 10th century, and it was during the 19th century, under his reign, that the unification of Italy was achieved. King Victor Emmanuel III, who reigned from 1900 to 1946, supported the fascist regime from 1922, the great stigma of the family. His son, Umberto II, reigned for just 26 days and left Italy with his family without abdicating, in June 1946, after the end of the Second World War.

On that date, the Italians They voted in a referendum in favor of the republic and against the monarchy. And the Magna Carta that was adopted shortly after, in 1948, prohibited the entry of male heirs of the House of Savoy, in an anachronistic clause that, after years of comings and goings, was repealed in 2002, during the center-right government of the late tycoon and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Since his exile ended and he was able to return to Italy, Manuel Filiberto —who lives in Monte Carlo, but also spends time at his country house in Umbertide, near Perugia—has proven to be a very versatile prince. He became a very popular celebrity after making television commercials and participating in various shows, including competitions such as Dancing with the Stars and The Island of the Famous.

He also tried several times, unsuccessfully, to enter the political arena. His first adventure in this field was in 2006, when he was a candidate for deputy for a movement of his called Valor y Futuro with a list that came last and collected just over 4,000 votes. In 2009, after having won Dancing with the Stars, He was a candidate for the European Parliament on a central list and was also unlucky, although he received 22,000 preferences.

It is not a burden at all, it is an honour and a great responsibility. I am and was ready to take up the magnificent work that my father did.

In 2020, he launched an association subtly named Realtà Italia, which seemed to have political aims, and aimed to be a think tank to provide solutions, alongside heavyweights of the Italian industry, such as Brunello Cucinelli —the king of cashmere—, who is his neighbour in the Umbrian countryside, among others.

The prince, who always sand took advantage of his lineage to undertake marketing activities products and to be the protagonist of advertisements (for olives, as well as electronic cigarettes), in recent years he opened a chain of food trucks in the United States that sell homemade Italian pasta, called none other than Prince of Venice, a title that, apparently, the last king of Italy assigned to him before he died.

Born in Geneva on June 22, 1972, he has been married since 2003 to the French actress Clotilde Courau, with whom he had two daughters: Vittoria and Luisa. The eldest daughter, who studies in Paris, was nicknamed “princess influencer” (because she uses Instagram, like him), but it is something she detests, the prince said in a telephone interview with La Nación, which he gave from the family mountain house in Gstaad (Switzerland), where he was accompanying his mother, widowed for a month.

During the talkthe prince spoke of the void left by his father and also confirmed that two years ago he decided to abolish the Salic law that for centuries excluded women from the line of succession, so that his first-born, Vittoria, who is now 20 years old, when the time comes, will take the reins of the Savoy family.

“She starts to get informed, to come with me to some appointments, but For the moment I want my daughter, who studies Art History and Theatre, who has many friends, to be able to live like a girl her age, “I want to be able to spend my time in Paris, take the metro, go to pubs with friends and, at the same time, learn about my family’s history, what we do and so on. There is a time for everything,” he explained.

He also spoke of the dispute he has with Prince Aimone of Savoy-Aosta, Duke of Aosta, son of Amedeo, cousin of Victor Emmanuel, who for decades and until his death in 2021, He proclaimed himself the legitimate heir to a non-existent throne. In this regard, he supported a prompt pacification: “It is totally ridiculous today to go to war over something that no longer exists,” he said.

As the new head of the Savoy family, Manuel Filiberto is also Grand Master of the Dynastic Orders of the royal house of Savoy, which have historically been involved in charitable and solidarity works, in Italy and abroad, thanks also to many delegations that defend and promote activities throughout the world.

You are now the new head of the House of Savoy: what does this mean to you?



A lot has changed: there is a huge void because my father, for my mother and for me, was everything. For me he was a father, a friend, a confidant, a person who was always listening, giving me advice. Since February 3rd I became the head of the Housewhich means a lot, but not too much either because it is strange to say head of the House when talking about a non-reigning family, but, anyway, I am the one who takes care of our dynastic orders that have delegations in Italy and around the world, where we do charity and yes, I am the one who represents and must continue these thousand years of history. In the last two or three years my father was already more tired and had more difficulty moving, he had already left me the reins of the dynastic orders of the House of Savoy.

Is it a burden to have this responsibility?

It is not a burden at all, it is an honor and a great responsibility. I am and was ready to resume the magnificent work that my father did during all these years, which will continue with me and then with my daughters and to be able to carry forward this family name.

What do you think of the monarchy today as an institution that is in the minority in the world?



For me it has always been a very interesting institution because it is an institution that brings people together, it is an institution that, above any political party, makes one person, one family, that brings together all the people who may be right-wing, left-wing, of different religions and so on: we see it in England, in the Nordic countries, in Spain with King Felipe. Today we see many things happening in all countries and for me this is what is most missing. And without wanting to mix the two things up, we see that populist camps that speak of “homeland” and “flag” are becoming increasingly stronger. Unfortunately, they are often extreme camps, and this is something I don’t like very much. The monarchy is something apolitical that manages to unite citizens.

Speaking of politics, you have tried on several occasions to enter the political arena as a candidate, but without success. Do you plan to try again?



When I did it I was very young, I was not prepared and although I was not elected, it was an important experience. In the European elections about ten years ago, being a candidate allowed me to see, travel and get to know the different realities of my country and that time I did quite well because I was the first of those not elected, with a good result. But that It allowed me something very beautiful, which was to discover, after many years of exile, my country, the people. Now, do I plan to do it again? At the moment, no, I have other goals in my life. Now that I have these responsibilities, I want to continue doing good through the dynastic orders and my policy will be more about helping people with specific projects.

What do you think of the government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni? Do you know her?



I had my doubts at the beginning, but the truth is that Meloni is doing an excellent job, I respect her. I don’t know her, I’ve never had the pleasure, I know and am friends with many people in the Government and we will meet soon. I think he is a person who is doing a great job for Italy today. and has my full support.

How would you define yourself, considering that you are involved in many things: you are the head of two minor football teams in Naples, a food truck business in the United States, you produce wine and oil on your farm in Umbertide in Umbria…



Yes, I am also creating an electronic game, a very fun video game called Royaland… Well, I have always been an entrepreneur and as you well know, we also have to work because everything I am saying about my work as head of the Savoy is not paid… Therefore, yes, I take care of my family, I am the head of the family, But at the end of the day I have to feed my family. I started working very early, at 21 or 22 years old, I always liked to undertake, to find new projects, new ideas and to make them a reality. In other words, I have a double job, that of the family and that of working to make a living…

What does a daily routine look like for you?



It depends on whether I’m travelling or not, but it always starts with sport. Every morning I go for a run, then I go to my office, I deal with the daily chores, which have to do with the monarchical associations and the dynastic orders, then I take care of my business and at the end of the day I come home tired, have something to eat and go to sleep.

Do you feel Italian? What is your relationship with Italians?



I have a great relationship with the Italians. And I must say that this relationship has to do with the fact that I did a lot of television, that I also became a popular face in Italy and also loved, which is something that makes me very happy. Thirty years ago, when I returned to Italy, I had decided to make myself known to the Italians through television and it is something that worked.

So you feel Italian, even though you were born in Geneva (Switzerland)…



Of course, I always felt Italian, even when I was in exile, I always felt Italian.

One of the last things your father was the star of was a Netflix docuseries, The Prince Who Never Reigned. Is it true that he never saw it?



No, she didn’t see it because this docufiction for which we gave (Beatrice) Borromeo the trust had to be about her life, but not focused on what happened on the island of Cavallo (in Corsica, when her father was involved in a fight that ended with the death of a young German), but after It became something monothematic And what’s worse, they considered themselves judges and wanted to judge someone who had already been tried by French popular courts and had been completely acquitted. That’s why for me it’s more like fiction.

You didn’t like it?



No, it was not what we expected. In the end, some people wanted to judge again something that was already closed, judged and archived, and for me they made up a story…

Elizabeth Piqué

Correspondent of La Nación (Argentina) – GDA

Rome