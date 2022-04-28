PG Esports confirmed the second season of the Italian Rocket Championshipthe tournament dedicated to the arcade hybrid Rocket League, sponsored by Air Action Vigorsol. From April 28, the challenges that mix football with vehicles are back on the official Twitch channel of the competition: every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 pm, fans will be able to enjoy the matches between the best players of the title. The eight participating teams they include Cyberground Gaming, for example, already a guarantee in the 2021 edition, which will experience a complete renewal of the team, while the Exeeds have recovered the team that beat the opponents last year, at the time part of NoFear Gaming. On the contrary, the latter have rebuilt their team from scratch and return bringing Dead-Monster, one of the best Italian players of Rocket League. The HG Esports, also present last year, continue their journey with the Italian player, now veteran, Alex837 and also reconfirm the presence of the Polish Vesh. Similar choices also for Cagliari Calcio Esport that keep their captain, Alex19, but add to the team Sikerino, a former HG Esport player who had given his opponents a hard time in the final stages of the last edition. TO comment and analyze the challenges will be Marco “Laru” La Rosa, the creator of the tournament himself, Mattia “Tristan” Mele, former player and caster since 2019, Marco “Goli” Golinelli, who in addition to Rocket Leaguealso deals with Magic: The GatheringNicolas Ezequiel “Nickarg” Sosa, Italo-Argentine caster in business since 2017 on Rocket LeagueLorenzo “Kuma” Castiglia, commentator and analyst who has recently followed the Italian Amazon University Esports and Piero “Tanatoss” De Bartolo, former caster for the Italian Rocket Championship in past editions.