Marco Di Nunzio, a Italian businessman residing in Colombia, deposited a will in a Naples notary that he claims was signed by the magnate and three-time prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, who died on June 12. In said document I would have left him 2% of the shares of the family group, Fininvest, and other assets.

The testament It was signed in Colombia on September 21, 2021 and was deposited and published by Di Nunzio, 55, in a Naples notary on October 3.

According to lawyer Erich Grimaldi, who represents Di Nunzio, “the document has become valid in all aspects and has to be officially considered and included in Silvio Berlusconi’s succession practice,” local sources indicated.

Di Nunzio has always claimed to be a friend of Berlusconi and in 2013 he tried to run for the presidency of the Lombardy region with the ‘Bunga Bunga Movement’ list, excluded by the Milan Court of Appeal commission for alleged irregularities regarding signatures.

According to the will in the hands of Di Nunzio, Berlusconi would have left him 2% of the shares of Fininvest, worth approximately 26 million euros, in addition to all the shares of the company that owned the two houses that Berlusconi had in Antigua, in the Caribbean; the ship “Principessa VaiVia” and also other vessels.

With the publication of the will, the businessman would also have formalized the request for Berlusconi’s five children, requesting immediate entry into possession of the assets.

Berlusconi’s official will, which was opened after his death, was dated June 19, 2022, when the conservative politician was already ill with leukemia, and leaves his five children as heirs to his empire, Fininvest: Pier, Marina , Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi.

Besides, Berlusconi bequeathed 30 million of his fortune to Marcello Dell’Utrihis right-hand man, co-founder of his party, Forza Italia, and sentenced to seven years in prison for links to the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra.

And he also donated 100 million to his brother Pablo and another 100 to his last partner, Marta Fascina.

EFE

Also read in EL TIEMPO: