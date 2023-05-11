There rapper Annastage name of Anna Pepe, was chosen as the only Italian artist to take part in the soundtrack of “Fast X”, the tenth film of the famous film saga of “Fast & Furious”shot partly in Italy in Rome and Turin and in all cinemas starting from 18 May 2023. Anna, born in 2003 from La Spezia (and the youngest artist to have reached the first position of the Fimi Top Singles, thanks to the his debut single Bando, released in 2020) will be featured in the film with a version of his hit “Bando (Fast X Remix)” with Gemitaiz and Madman.

The song will be included in the official soundtrack “Fast X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” which will be available worldwide on May 19 and which features the likes of J Balvin, Skrillex, Jimin of the BTS, Bia, Kodak Black and Daddy Yankee. Furthermore, viewers from all over the world will be able to hear the song even within the film in a breathtaking action scene.

“I am grateful for this huge opportunity. It is an honor for me to represent Italy in the Fast X soundtrack and to have given my contribution to one of the longest-running and most famous cinematographic sagas of all time”, says Anna.

Anna has just released her latest single “Energy” and is working on new studio material which will be released this year. He also collaborated on Guè Pequeno’s single with Sfera Ebbasta, “Cookies N’ Cream”, which reached the first position of the Italian singles chart (Fimi), remained at the top of the Spotify Italia singles chart for 3 weeks (2 of which consecutive) and is certified Double Platinum. Furthermore, my colleague Guè defined Anna as “the strongest female rapper in Italy at the moment”.

Anna was also among the 10 most listened to female artists of 2022 in Italy on Spotify and her first EP, “Lista 47” was certified Gold (Fimi / Gfk).

‘Fast X’, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga, kicks off the final chapters of one of the most legendary and popular cinematic franchises, now in its third decade and still supported by the same cast and characters from its inception. Over the course of many challenges and against impossible obstacles, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outwitted, braved and outwitted every enemy they encountered in their path. Now they are faced with the deadliest adversary they have ever faced: a terrible threat emerging from the shadows of the past, fueled by vengeance, determined to break up the family and destroy everything and everyone loved forever.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Academy Award winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The film adds a stunning new cast, including Academy Award winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue Agency representative; Alan Richtson as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn’t hold as much sympathy for Dom’s team as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior as Isabel, a Brazilian street racer with a strong connection to Dom’s past; and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Abuelita Toretto, Dom and Mia’s grandmother.

Anna is the only true female rapper in an Italian urban scene almost completely dominated by male artists. Her numbers are from her: over 700 million total streams that have taken her to the top of the Italian charts, over 88 million views with her video clips, loved by “generation Z” on TikTok and on social platforms.

Born in 2003 and with over 760,000 followers on Instagram and over 1,200,000 followers on TikTok, Anna is a true rap enthusiast, raised among her father DJ’s vinyls and a passion cultivated from an early age for American urban culture. Anna’s writing style is biting and irreverent, without frills and always direct and incisive (“fuck whoever says I’ll have the lyrics written”). Her debut single “Bando” achieved a worldwide success that gave her the double platinum record in Italy, as well as important collaborations in remix versions (Rich The Kid, Maxwell, Endor, Gemitaiz & Madman). The young rapper decided to show all her character before her with the freestyle “Squeeze # 1”, then with “Drippin in Milano”, certified Platinum in Italy. The song reached the top position as the most viral song on the TikTok platform. “Drippin in Milano”, the freestyle “Squeeze #1” and “Balaklub – What Up” are produced by Miles (Machete Mixtape Vol.4, Bloody Vinyl 3). Last summer her first EP was released, “Lista 47” (gold certified) and preceded by the singles “3 of hearts” (gold certified) with the featuring of Lazza and “Gasolina” (platinum certified).