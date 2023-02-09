Forspoken he sensationally beat fifa 23 And dead spaceconquering the top of the Italian ranking in the period from 23 to 29 January. Visceral Games’ survival horror remake had fewer days to grind sales, having released on the 27th, but the figure remains surprising.

Forspoken (Square Enix, PS5) FIFA 23 (EA, PS5) Dead Space (EA, PS5) FIFA 23 (EA, PS4) FIFA 23 (EA, NSW) Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, NSW) God of War Ragnarok (Sony, PS5) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision, PS5) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision, PS4)

Of course, on closer inspection from week to week there aren’t many titles able to withstand the pressure for long, beyond the blockbusters: Fire Emblem Engage debuted in first position but immediately dropped out of the top 10, for example, and same happened to Monster Hunter Rise for PlayStation and Xbox.

They probably also influenced these results renewed stocks of PlayStation 5which as we know is appearing in the various chains much more frequently than in the past and has undoubtedly pushed the sales of Forspoken and Dead Space, but also of God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.