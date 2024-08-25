Reuters: Italian prosecutors launch probe after superyacht sinking

In Italy, prosecutors have opened an investigation into the manslaughter of British multimillionaire tycoon Mike Lynch and six other people who were killed in the sinking of the superyacht Bayesian. writes Reuters, citing the regulatory agency

As the head of the Termini Imerese prosecutor’s office, Ambrogio Cartosio, notes, although the yacht was damaged by the storm, it is “quite likely” that manslaughter was committed.

Earlier this week, the owner of the company that built the superyacht Bayesian, Giovanni Costantino, said that the tragedy was due to mistakes by the crew. In particular, according to him, the storm was predictable, the yacht should not have been at anchor and there should not have been people on it.

Given the bad weather warning, it was “inappropriate” to have a party on the yacht, Costantino said, although he called the vessel “virtually unsinkable” and one of the safest in the world.

On August 19, the luxury superyacht Bayesian sank in southern Italy with tourists. The wreck occurred during a storm. There were 22 people on board, including 12 guests and 10 crew members.

Earlier, Angela Bacares, the wife of billionaire Mike Lynch, who is called the “British Bill Gates”, revealed details about the sunken superyacht. In particular, according to her, on the day of the storm, she and her husband woke up at around four in the morning, when the superyacht “listened”.