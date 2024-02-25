Not just Stellantis. The Italian government looks ambitiously to future of car production in Italy, as also reiterated by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy who recently spoke at the Forum in Masseria hosted by Bruno Vespa. “We are a government that speaks with transparency and does what it says – his words reported by Ansa – Next year all resources of the automotive fund will incentivize cars assembled in Italy if there is no reversal in the trend of decline in car production in Italy”.

Invitation to Stellantis

As mentioned initially, not only that Stellantis, but it is clear that the Italian-French group plays a fundamental role in this sense given the various factories it manages across the national territory. And from this point of view, Minister Urso returned to his last meeting with Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, recalling: “I told him clearly what our country's automotive production goal is, and he announced that they were open to change their plans to produce one million vehicles in Italy, he also reiterated it the other day in international interviews”.

Only cars made in Italy

Evidence of understanding between the Italian government and Stellantis then? It would seem so, although Urso himself is aware of the fact that changing course for him investments For a multinational it's not that simple. “But it is clear to everyone that It is not possible that Italian public resources, of Italian citizens, end up financing production carried out abroad, much more than a factory or company that was born in Italy”concluded Urso.