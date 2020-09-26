Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the novel coronavirus pandemic opens up the opportunity to build a new world. RIA News.

“The pandemic has affected all regions and peoples of the world, putting humanity to the test again. This tragedy has changed us, but it also gives us an opportunity for a “new beginning” that we must seize, ”he said.

“The hope for a quick victory over the pandemic should not coincide with the desire to return to simple ‘normalcy’ as soon as possible. We must wish for more, invent and reinvent another world: since the old reality was not the best possible, it could have been improved, ”Conte said.

According to him, the pandemic has presented every person with a challenge to become better, and ignoring this opportunity would be “an unforgivable mistake.”

Earlier, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, the chief medical officer of the United States, said that wearing masks and measuring temperatures when entering buildings should continue after the coronavirus pandemic.

An outbreak of an epidemic of a new infection occurred in Wuhan at the end of December 2019. The causative agent of the disease was a new type of coronavirus, the disease was named COVID-19, and on March 11, WHO announced a worldwide pandemic.

At the moment, more than 30 million people have already been infected with the new coronavirus around the world.