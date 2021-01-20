Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a vote of confidence in his government in the Senate on Tuesday evening, allowing him to retain power, after the withdrawal of one of the small parties partnering in his coalition government.

Conte urged lawmakers in the Senate to support his center-left coalition, saying Italy needed political stability as the country grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I assure, on my part, the utmost readiness, commitment, and the contribution of all, to move towards the renewal of the country at this crucial stage.”

156 lawmakers voted in favor of Conte to 140 against, while many abstained.