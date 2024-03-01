The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, proposed this Friday (1st), during a meeting at the White House with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the creation of a global coalition against human traffickers.

Biden received the Italian head of government in the Oval Office, briefly singing the song “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles as a friendly gesture between the two.

At the beginning of the meeting, Meloni referred to the European migration crisis and emphasized the need to support Africa's development in order to address the fundamental causes that drive thousands of people to leave their homes.

Meloni also called for the fight against human trafficking, which, according to her, has become “the most profitable criminal financial activity in the world.”

“We cannot accept this. We cannot anymore. That is why I came here today with the proposal to launch a global alliance against human trafficking”, he emphasized.

Meloni made these remarks a day after Biden and his main rival, former President Donald Trump, made separate visits to the border with Mexico, as the issue of migration will also be central to the US elections next November.

During the meeting, Biden and Meloni also showed that they agreed on supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion and sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

After the meeting, Meloni left for the airport without attending to the press to travel to Canada, where he will meet with the country's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The trip takes place in the year that Italy assumed the annual presidency of the Group of Seven (G7), which brings together the main advanced economies, and just before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

During Meloni's term, Italy distanced itself from China, the US's trade rival, after being the only member of the G7 to be part of the New Silk Road promoted by Beijing.

Meloni visited Biden at the White House last year, in the Italian prime minister's first official visit to the White House.