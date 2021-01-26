Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed over his resignation to the country’s president, Sergio Mattarella. He did so days after losing his absolute majority in the Senate and with the aim of creating a new government coalition capable of leading amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 85,000 people in the Mediterranean nation and paralyzed the country’s economy.

The resignation of Giussepe Conte as head of the Government is the result of the political crisis unleashed within the Italian Parliament, after Matteo Renzi’s Viva Italia Party withdrew its support for the coalition led by Conte last week.

Although a junior partner, the party left Conte without a parliamentary majority, who, criticized for his handling of the health emergency and the ensuing economic recession, was unsuccessful in attracting centrist and independent senators to his coalition.

With no options, he was forced to resign, in a strategy to have time to regain support or to reach an agreement with Renzi’s Party.

And it is that in Italy 85,000 people have already died as a result of the new coronavirus. It is the second highest death rate in Europe, only behind the United Kingdom. Globally, it ranks sixth in the number of deaths from the pandemic.

Mattarella will initiate consultations with the different political forces

With this panorama, which could already be seen to come, the president, Sergio Mattarella, announced that he will begin this Wednesday, January 27, a rapid round of consultations with the different political parties to evaluate if Conte really has the possibility of obtaining the necessary support and forming a new Government.

A few days will follow in which Conte will be able to reach an agreement with the political forces and propose a new cabinet to put an end to the political crisis.

For now, the main parties in the coalition, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, maintain their support for Conte.

The deputy director of the Democratic Party, Debora Serracchiani, told local journalists that, “Conte is an essential element and we need to expand and relaunch the government’s action.”

While Conte works to convince legislators, the possibility of early elections is raised, although the president would seek to avoid that route in the midst of the health crisis. If Conte cannot find new allies, Mattarella could look for another politician whom he considers capable of putting together a coalition that restores stability to the country.

If that fails, Italy will go to parliamentary elections two years ahead of schedule, but for now that would be the least likely scenario.