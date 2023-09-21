Giorgia Meloni states that crime today makes the same profit as drug trafficking and more than weapons smuggling

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, declared this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) that a “global war” to combat human trafficking. The speech was made during his speech at the 78th UN General Assembly, in New York (United States).

“I am convinced that it is the duty of this organization to reject any hypocrisy on this issue and declare a global, uncompromising war on human traffickers.”said Meloni.

According to the Italian leader, migrant trafficking has now reached the same level of profitability as drug trafficking and has surpassed arms trafficking: “These journeys often lead to death, to a grave at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.”.

Meloni also spoke about creating alternatives “real” to the phenomenon of mass migration based on “opportunities” in countries of origin. Earlier, the prime minister had said that she would not allow Italy to become a “European refugee camp”.