Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a vote of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday in the government crisis. His center-left alliance won an absolute majority of 321 votes in the larger of two chambers of parliament, a spokesman for the house in Rome said. It was the first of two planned votes of confidence. The Senate should vote on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, the splinter party Italia Viva led by ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi left the coalition and plunged the government into turmoil. Since then, Conte had sought new majorities in parliament – for example through defectors and the help of other small parties.

The vote in the Senate on Tuesday is considered very critical, because Conte's position there is significantly weaker than in the large chamber.