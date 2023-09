How did you feel about the content of this article?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faces a serious migration crisis after the arrival of thousands of immigrants on the island of Lampedusa | Photo: EFE/Daniel Cáceres

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, stated in her speech at the UN General Assembly, this Wednesday (20), that she is committed to combating human trafficking and “called on” countries to enter a “global war” against criminals who transit illegal immigrants in Europe.

“I am convinced that it is the duty of this organization – the UN – to reject the hypocrisy on this issue and declare a global and uncompromising war on human traffickers,” said the prime minister.

Meloni’s speech coincides with the serious migration crisis faced by his country, on the island of Lampedusa, where almost 2,000 immigrants disembarked in just one day last week. According to the Italian news agency Loopthe total number of immigrants on the island now exceeds 6 thousand people.

According to the prime minister, criminals who take people irregularly to European countries have the same profitability as drug traffickers. She also said that, despite the propaganda of a better life, “these trips often lead to death, to a grave at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.”

Meloni stated that he will not allow Italy to become “Europe’s refugee camp”.

EU support

The crisis in Lampedusa prompted a visit by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, last Sunday (17), to the region.

Faced with the situation, the European Union presented an emergency plan to help Italy manage record migration, which depends on the support of the bloc’s Member Countries and allies that border the country hit by the crisis.

The aid plan foresees the distribution of asylum seekers among the European countries, which are part of the bloc, and measures to prevent new episodes, which put pressure on Italian logistical and administrative systems.