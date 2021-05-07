Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi criticized European politicians for increasing social inequality in the European Union (EU) and announced the collapse of the “dream of the European Union.” Writes about this agency ANSA.

According to him, the European dream is to make sure that “no one is left behind.” “Even before the pandemic, our society and labor markets were fragmented in terms of inequalities across generations, genders and regions. This is not the Italy as it should be, and the wrong Europe, ”Draghi said.

He also highlighted the inequity of the “dual market” system, which threatens the position of vulnerable groups of the population – youth and women. According to Draghi, problems with social policy in many ways hinder the development of the EU.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) named the expected time frame for the recovery of the European economy to the pre-crisis level. The updated IMF forecast provides for the growth of the European economy by 4.5 percent at the end of 2021, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous version. The deterioration of the forecast is associated with new restrictions that are being introduced by the authorities of several European countries at once to combat the spread of coronavirus.