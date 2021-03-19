Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he is ready to be vaccinated with the vaccine of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is reported by TASS…

The 73-year-old politician said that the vaccination enrollment for his age category is already open. However, he has not yet left his application. “But I have no problem making [прививку] AstraZeneca, ”said Draghi.

According to the prime minister, his son had previously taken part in a vaccination campaign against coronavirus infection.

On March 19, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her readiness to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. “I would get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but I have to wait for my turn. I would have done it anyway, ”she said. At the same time, she did not rule out that Germany will independently purchase the Russian Sputnik V vaccine if the European Union does not reach a common decision.

Earlier, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that the vaccine of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is safe, despite reports of thrombosis after administration of the drug. The regulator recommended warn patients about such risks and indicate them in the description of the drug. After that, European countries began to resume the use of the vaccine.