Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who was elected by the national parliament on the evening of January 29 to the post of head of the republic, explained why he agreed to accept a second mandate. About this he declared aired on Rai News 24.

Mattarella called the reasons for his re-election for a second term: he explained this decision by the coronavirus pandemic and the crisis that has developed in the socio-economic sphere of Italy. He stressed that these factors “require a sense of responsibility and respect for the decisions of Parliament.”

“These conditions force us not to shy away from our duties,” the head of state stressed.

The Italian leader also pointed to his “commitment to live up to the expectations and hopes of fellow citizens.” He thanked the parliamentarians and delegates from the regions “for their confidence in difficult days.”

Mattarella was re-elected as President of Italy in the eighth round of elections. He received 759 of 983 electoral votes, surpassing the required 505 votes.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on January 26 amid the political crisis in the country. He announced this decision at a meeting of the Council of Ministers. After that, Conte arrived at the Quirinal Palace to submit his resignation to Mattarella.