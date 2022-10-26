It has also been recorded in Mexico and Southeast Asia – Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong – the first fixed combination in eye drops of a quinolone antibiotic (levofloxacin) and a steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (dexamethasone) which reduces the time of administration of the antibiotic from 14 to 7 days for the prevention of infections and the prevention and control of inflammation associated withcataract surgery in adults.

The eye drops, developed with the support of Italian ophthalmologists – as stated in a note released today by Ntc Srl, a Milanese company specializing in the research and development of pharmaceutical products – represents an innovative therapeutic solution registered in over 40 countries globally and whose rights of marketing have been granted in more than 80 countries.

“The effectiveness of these eye drops was demonstrated in the Leader7 studyfrom which it emerged that the use of levofloxacin / dexamethasone, 4 drops per day for 7 days, possibly followed, in the opinion of the doctor, by dexamethasone alone, for a further 7 days, is for us clinicians a new reference in the therapy of cataract – comments the study coordinator, Francesco Bandellodirector of the Ophthalmology Unit, Irccs San Raffaele Hospital, Milan – It is a huge advance in post cataract carein fact, now patients can have a single eye drop that fights the onset of infections and controls inflammation and which, above all, halves the time of exposure to antibiotics “.

On the matter, Antonio Marinodirector of Uoc Ophthalmology of the Garibaldi Hospital in Catania explains: “Using the antibiotic for a shorter time is an important milestone in the fight against antibiotic resistance, unfortunately a very frequent phenomenon especially in ophthalmology where we have little availability and obsolete therapies. In this context – he continues – the new fixed combination represents a step forward in the post-surgical management of cataracts. The reduction of the treatment time from 14 to 7 days guarantees both a better therapeutic adherence by patients, who are mostly elderly, and at the same time ”, a reduction“ of the probability of onset of resistance ”.

“Ntc has always been very active in the fight against antibiotic resistance and we are happy with the continuous international expansion of this product – he says Riccardo Carbucicchio, CEO of NTC -. Seeing a product designed and developed in Italy to have an almost global expansion is a source of great pride for us. We hope that thanks to this achievement – conclude – people who undergo cataract surgery can benefit from this innovative drug in more and more areas of the world“.