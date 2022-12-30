The Munich Security Conference in 2007 became the point of no return in relations between Russia and the West. This was announced on Friday, December 30, by Tiberio Graziani, an Italian political scientist and chairman of the Vision & Global Trends think tank.

“The early 2000s is what many analysts call a “unipolar moment”: an era in which the United States sought to hegemony over the entire globe through the so-called “export of democracy” and the globalization of markets,” the expert said in an interview with lenta.ru.

He noted that after the conference, Washington, Brussels and London began to ignore and hinder cooperation between the West and Russia. According to him, the United States put pressure on the EU countries both in the geo-economic and military-political planes.

A day earlier, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov noted that the West began to destroy relations with Russia in 1994-1995, when it set a course for NATO expansion to the east. As the politician pointed out, as part of the first stage of the expansion of the alliance, it was important to convince Moscow that NATO’s actions were due to the “historical duty” of Western countries, and not the policy of approaching Russia’s borders.

On December 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that NATO countries had returned to Cold War priorities. According to the foreign minister, now NATO still wants to keep the Russians out of Europe, and the United States, in turn, has already enslaved the whole of Europe and controls not only the inhabitants of Germany, but the entire European Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Munich Security Conference on February 10, 2007. During his speech, he criticized US foreign policy and the idea of ​​unipolar world politics, spoke out against NATO expansion plans and deployment of US missile defense facilities in Eastern Europe.