Police in Italy seized 2,700 kilograms of cocaine on Tuesday. The highly purified drugs were hidden in two refrigerated containers of bananas. In total, the loot should yield more than 800 million euros.

The Guardia di Finanza, the Italian police unit that mainly monitors smugglers, said that the cocaine was shipped from Ecuador. The smugglers tried to sail to Armenia via the Black Sea to deliver the drugs.

The loot was found in the port of Gioia Tauro in the Calabria region, home of the ‘Ndrangheta. This group is seen as the most powerful mafia organization in Italy and plays a major role in the drug trade.

The drugs were discovered in 12-meter long containers thanks to scanning equipment and with the help of a sniffer dog, police added. He said in recent days that he had already found 600 kilograms of cocaine in fruit containers from Ecuador, which was smuggled via Gioia Tauro.





