10/28/2023 – 18:59

An Italian police report says that businessman Roberto Mantovani “lightly” touched the glasses of the son of Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes during an argument at Rome International Airport, in July this year. The document will be used by the businessman’s defense to contest Moraes’ version. In testimony, Moraes stated that he was called a “communist”, “criminal” and “bought” and reported that his son was “slapped” by the attacker.

The report describes the images recorded by cameras at Rome airport. The document states that Alexandre Barci, Moraes’ son, probably reacted to verbal attacks from the businessman’s wife. Mantovani, in turn, was a few meters away and pointed with his index finger at the magistrate’s son. “Barci’s verbal reaction is evident, as he leaves the Lounge acceptance line and interacts verbally with the two, remaining still in his own seat, exchanging several words with Mantovani, who in this circumstance had approached until he was face to face,” he says. the report.

The document then confirms that Mantovani slightly hit Moraes’ son’s glasses, after reacting to a movement by Barci.

“At 6:39 pm, the only physical contact worthy of note was noticed, which occurred between Roberto Mantovani and the personality’s son. In this circumstance, the latter, probably exasperated by the verbal attacks received, extended his left upper limb, passing very close to the back of the antagonist’s head, who, at the same time, performed the same action using his right arm, slightly impacting Alexandre Barci’s glasses. Moraes”, he concludes.

Finally, a passenger intervenes to try to calm things down and the argument only ends when Alexandre de Moraes’ son enters the airport’s Loung Vip lounge.

In a note, lawyer Ralph Tortima assessed that the Italian police report differs greatly from that prepared by the Federal Police.

“In fact, based on the description given, Roberto Mantovani Filho is first touched on the back of his head by Alexandre Barci de Moraes, at which point he raises his arm, as if in a defensive action, knocking off his glasses”, says the defender. “In other words, the need to carry out an impartial, independent expertise on all these images of the airport is increasingly evident. Only then will we know, with certainty, what actually happened.”

The Federal Police report concluded that businessman Roberto Mantovani “apparently” hit the minister’s son, Alexandre Barci, in the face with “hostility”, who according to the document managed to partially dodge. “After confronting Barci, pushing his body against him, who was wearing glasses, Roberto raised his hand and, apparently, hit the victim in the face, who had glasses dislocated (or fallen on his face)”, narrates the PF.