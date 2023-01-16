Home page World

From: Jannis Gogolin

Split

A high-ranking mafioso and multiple murderer has been caught by the Italian police. After 30 years underground, mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has now been arrested.

Palermo – There are many myths surrounding the Italian mafia. Secret initiation rituals, loyalty to the death and corrupt influence in the highest circles of society – The worst fears about the power of the Italian mafia are confirmed again and again. But now, after decades of work, the police have made a big catch that has cut off the head of at least one group.

Cosa Nostra: Italian police arrest the country’s most wanted mafioso

Organized crime in Italy has many faces: the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta, the Camorra from the metropolis of Naples or the Cosa Nostra – one of the oldest and most traditional Mafia groups in Sicily. As the Federal Criminal Police Office writes on its website, drug trafficking, violence and money laundering are the core competencies of Cosa Nostra. And in addition to Canada, South Africa, the USA and Spain, it has also been widespread in Germany since the 1970s.

The various groups differ partly in their leadership style. Unlike the ‘Ndrangheta the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, translated “our cause”, strictly hierarchical guided. The leader of the latter group is therefore a particularly worthy target for law enforcement. This is also the opinion of the Italian anti-mafia police and, after 20 years of intensive investigative work, arrested the Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, as the German Press Agency (dpa) reports. The now 60-year-old lived underground for three decades.

Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro is taken away by police forces in Palermo. For 20 years, the anti-mafia police have been working toward this moment. © dpa

Prime Minister Meloni congratulates the arrest of the “most important mafia boss”

Congratulations for the successful access of the “mafia hunters” came from the highest level. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, herself criticized for being too lax against the mafia, congratulated the authority on its success. She sees the arrest of the “most important mafia boss” as a sign that the state “never gives in” to organized crime. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and President Sergio Mattarella joined the list of well-wishers. Mattarrella’s brother Piersanti fell victim to the mafia in 1980 as president of the Sicily region.

In 1993 the manhunt pressure for Matteo Messina Denaro increased again after his complicity in several bomb attacks became known. © dpa

With Matteo Messina Denaro, nicknamed Diabolik or Rolex, a mafioso who has a remarkable list of crimes and murder victims has now been put behind bars. His first victim when he was 18 years old. According to his own statements, those murdered by him “could fill an entire cemetery”. Even before his arrest, the Italian judiciary had twice convicted him of murder.

In 1993 he finally went into hiding after the manhunt pressure had steadily increased. According to the dpa, he had previously been involved in attacks in Rome, Milan and Florence. Ten people died. Just months before the attacks, the Sicilian Cosa Nostra murdered judges and mafia hunters Giovanni Falcone, Paolo Borsellino and his family with car bombs. According to the dpa, the native Sicilian was the most wanted criminal in Italy for decades.

The wanted poster of the Sicilian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, also called Diabolik or Rolex. © afp

To evade law enforcement for 30 years, Denaro abandoned modern communications altogether. With the help of digital traces, the police would probably have found out more about him. Since he still acted as the head of Cosa Nostra, he gave his subordinates encoded orders on pieces of paper, also known as “pizzini”. Police strategy to isolate him by arrests in his immediate environmentbut ultimately paid off.

The mafia has also found its way into pop culture with cinema films, series and video games. But apart from the media, organized crime is a serious problem – also in Germany. In Bavaria alone, investigators seized over 1.8 million mafia assets in 2020. Because, as a mafia expert explained in an interview with our newspaper, the Free State is extremely popular with organized crime from the neighboring country.