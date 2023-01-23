A week after the controversial arrest of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro (60), the Italian police today arrested the man who lent the ‘boss of bosses’ his identity. Messina Denaro drove around with a driver’s license in the name of Andrea Bonafede and carried an ID card with that name while undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital.

#Italian #police #arrest #man #gave #identity #boss #bosses #Sicilian #mafia