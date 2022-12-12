Italian Prime Minister Meloni’s girlfriend was one of the victims of the shooting in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni’s girlfriend was one of those killed in a shooting at a meeting of residents in Rome. The politician announced this on her Facebook page (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“Nicoletta was my friend, it’s wrong to die like that. Nicoletta was a caring mother, a sincere and decent friend, at the same time a strong and fragile woman,” wrote Meloni. The prime minister said that the deceased left a husband and a 10-year-old son. She also hoped that justice would be done as soon as possible.

At the same time, it specifies Guardianthe police did not comment on the motives of the shooting, and in the message of Meloni herself there was no hint that she was political.

The shooting in Rome took place on 11 December. As a result, four people died. According to some reports, the man quarreled with three women during a meeting of residents, after which he took out a weapon and fired several shots. “He entered the room, closed the door and shouted ‘I will kill you all’ and then started shooting,” told one of the witnesses to the Ansa agency. Residents managed to disarm the shooter before police arrived.