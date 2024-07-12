Giorgia Meloni and other leaders awaited the arrival of US President Joe Biden; the meeting began 40 minutes late

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Brothers of Italy, right) was caught rolling her eyes as she waited for a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) meeting to begin in Washington DC (USA) on Thursday (11.Jul.2024). According to US media, the leaders gathered at the venue were awaiting the arrival of the US president, Joe Biden (Democratic Party).

The meeting was supposed to start at 10am. According to the newspaper New York PostBiden left the White House 20 minutes after the scheduled meeting time. The Democrat and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg began the meeting around 10:40 a.m.

Watch:

Giorgia Meloni on top eye-rolling form as leaders at the @Born summit wait for Stoltenberg and Biden to arrive for today’s first session pic.twitter.com/0lczOywwav — Henry Foy (@HenryJFoy) July 11, 2024

While waiting, Meloni spoke with two other officials, including the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

It is impossible to understand what the Italian prime minister is saying to the others. But at one point, she rolls her eyes and looks at her wrist, as if checking the time. Then she makes a face.

