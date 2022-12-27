ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday reaffirmed her government’s “full support” for Ukraine in a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, her office said in a statement.

Meloni, who took office in October, has been a staunch supporter of Kiev despite friction over the issue within her right-wing ruling coalition and divided public opinion.

“Meloni renewed the Italian government’s full support to Kiev in the political, military, economic and humanitarian fields, to repair the energy infrastructure and (to work) for the future reconstruction of Ukraine,” his office said.

In a tweet published on Tuesday, Zelenskiy thanked Meloni for her “solidarity and comprehensive support” and said Italy was considering supplying Kiev with air defense systems.

In an interview with Reuters this month, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed that Kiev had requested air defense systems, including the Franco-Italian SAMP/T system.

Under the previous administration of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy sent five aid packages to Kiev, including military supplies, and Meloni’s government is working on a possible sixth delivery.

Meloni’s office said on Tuesday that she had “confirmed her intention” to visit Kiev and invited Zelenskiy, who last week visited the United States on his first foreign trip since Russia’s Feb. Pomegranate.

