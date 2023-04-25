ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s ruling coalition has “no nostalgia for fascism”, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, seeking to counter critics who accused her Brothers of Italy party of failing to distance itself of its neo-fascist past.

Meloni addressed the issue in a letter to the Corriere della Sera newspaper on the day Italy celebrates the end of German occupation in World War II and the victory of resistance fighters over the Nazis and their fascist allies.

“Many years ago, and as any honest observer recognizes, the parties representing the right in Parliament declared their incompatibility with any nostalgia for fascism,” wrote Meloni.

The Brothers of Italy have their roots in the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed in 1946 as the direct heir of Benito Mussolini’s Blackshirts, and the legacy of fascism continues to plague Italy nearly 80 years after the end of the war.

Meloni’s letter came a day after Anpi, a group representing former resistance supporters in the war, asked Meloni to disassociate himself from fascism, following a recent protest triggered by Senate President Ignazio La Russa.

La Russa, a Brothers of Italy leader who began his career at MSI and collects items on Mussolini, seemed to downplay the importance of the resistance by saying that the postwar constitution made no mention of anti-fascism.

Meloni has clearly distanced himself from La Russa’s comments.

“The fundamental fruit of the 25th of April was, and undoubtedly continues to be, the affirmation of democratic values, which fascism trampled and which we find inscribed in the republican Constitution”, she said.

Meloni compares his party to the US Republican Party and the UK Conservative Party, with the defense of national identity, traditional family and cultural heritage among the main themes of his political agenda.

Meloni herself praised Mussolini in her youth, but has since changed her stance, repeatedly condemning the infamous racist and anti-Jewish laws enacted by the dictator in 1938.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Federico Maccioni)