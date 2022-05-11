The heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the country and continuing to “impose costs on Russia”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for a ceasefire in Ukraine on Tuesday (May 10, 2022) during a meeting with US President Joe Biden. He said that the will of European nations is “Stop the Massacres” and who think about what they can do to “bring peace”. However, he did not detail how the countries intend to act to resume negotiations.

Biden and Draghi reaffirmed the partnership between the countries and the commitment to support Ukraine and “imposing costs on Russia”. The US president said that Italy was one of the closest US allies to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

“The ties between our countries have always been strong and this war in Ukraine has made them stronger. If Putin ever thought he could divide us, he failed”said Draghi.

The leaders reinforced their commitment to energy and food security, without going into details. They said they will talk about what they intend to do at another time.

The US president said that a strong European Union is in the US interest. He also said he admires Draghi’s effort to bring the EU and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in sync.

Draghi will have more meetings in Washington, USA, on Wednesday (11.May). The Italian prime minister meets with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Nancy Pelosi, and with political groups in the US Congress.