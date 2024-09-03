During the congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) held in London from 30 August to 2 September, the ESC gold medal was awarded to Professor Peter Schwartz, director of the Centre for Genetic Arrhythmias at Auxologico, one of the highest medical recognitions in the world, particularly in the field of cardiology. “Schwartz directs the Centre for Genetic Arrhythmias and the Cardiovascular Genetics Laboratory at Auxologico and, as stated in the motivation for the prestigious award, “”with over half a century of research under his belt, Professor Peter J. Schwartz is one of the world’s leading experts in the relationship between the autonomic nervous system and potentially lethal cardiac diseases, particularly long QT syndrome, an area in which his work has revolutionized patient care”. This is underlined in a note from the IRCCS Auxologico.

“The video shown during the opening ceremony in the presence of almost 5,000 specialists from Europe and the world – said Schwartz commenting on the important recognition, “and the words of Professor Franz Weidinger, president of the European Society of Cardiology, have shown not only the importance of my work and that of my group of doctors and researchers, but also that of Auxologico where I have been working since 2013, as a world-class center of excellence for the treatment, management and research of long QT syndrome”.