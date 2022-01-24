This Monday will be the important vote in the Italian Parliament, and, although without revealing their letters, they reached out to dialogue, aware that the agreement will depend on pacts.

(In context: Berlusconi renounces his aspiration to become head of the Italian state)

The hurricane unleashed by the aspiration of Silvio Berlusconi to the Head of State has already subsided, by announcing his resignation, and now, once such a divisive figure has been ruled out, the right and left blocs are thinking of sitting down to negotiate.

The main forces met yesterday, both alone and in coalitions, to draw up a strategy, since today they will have to bet on a name that will replace in the next seven years Sergio Mattarella in the Quirinal Palace.

Parliament will be convened in a joint session (630 deputies, 321 senators and 58 regional delegates) to start voting for the man or woman who will exercise the highest distinction in the country, but the political “battle” does not look easy.

(Salvatore Totó Riina: the story of the ‘capo de capos’ of Cosa Nostra)

So much so that some politicians, like Senator matthew renzi, they have already warned that we will have to wait until Thursday for a possible white smoke (white smoke), because from the fourth vote the quorum is reduced to an absolute majority. A two-thirds vote in Parliament is required beforehand and, as of today, it is an unattainable goal.

With each pontifical death it is often said that “whoever enters the conclave popes out cardinal”, and for that reason, in order not to “burn” their bets, the parties do not reveal the names they are considering, although the press has been launched in endless pools for weeks .

EFE

Rome