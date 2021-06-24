Two 25-year-old nurses are said to be the young women arrested in Paris in connection with the fatal accident ten days ago, when with the scooter they were on, they overwhelmed the Italian Miriam Segato, who died on June 16 from serious head injuries. The two young women had fled and had been wanted ever since. “Le Parisien” writes it, citing a source close to the dossier. The two young women were arrested this morning, according to what the prosecutor told Bfmtv. The arrest order refers to the crimes of involuntary homicide driving a motorized vehicle aggravated by the crime of escape, indicated the prosecutor.





Read also

The accident had occurred around one in the morning, on Georges Pompidou street, along the île de la Cité, where the girl was walking with a friend. Miriam had been thrown to the ground and hit her head. She was transported unconscious to the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital where she died two days later. The two girls driving the scooter had fled and an appeal to witnesses had been launched to try to track them down, while the investigation for involuntary homicide was opened.