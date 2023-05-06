Not really a moving day at the Italian Open underway at Marco Simone Golf in Guidonia (Rome). Once the mid-game cut has passed, the Saturday of each tournament usually reserves some surprise scores for those who, from the rear, decide to attack. But the track designed for the Ryder Cup (staged here in 145 days) defends itself like few others. Small mistakes easily turn into missed shots and heavy scores. There are of course the exceptions, signed by those who have been capable of the perfect lap. Like a 63 (eight strokes under par) by Matthieu Pavon in the first round (which he described as “excellent in all departments, with drive on course and very few putts”), and a 62 today by Romain Langasque with seven birdies and a eagle, which earned him the second position with -11 together with the Polish Adrian Meronk (68-68-66).

the situation of the open

Those who have attended it since the beginning of the tournament are confirmed in the upper part of the board. And French is definitely spoken in this 80th edition of the Italian Open. On the eve of Sunday the leader is Julien Guerrier, who chased yesterday and today launches his attack in the back nine holes to set the bar at -12 (66-69-66). After holding the leadership steady for two rounds, Matthieu Pavon sinks it into the lake of 16. He thus ends up in the group of quarterfinals at -8. They play well with some special observations from the Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald (who did not pass the cut). In addition to the Polish Adrian Meronk, the Germans Marcel Siem (fourth at -8 with 67-71-67) and Yannik Paul (in the group of eighths at -6 with 68-71-68); the Spaniard Jorge Campillo (-5) and Sebastian Söderberg (-4) remain in contact; in the first 25 also Victor Perez (-2). Attention is also Guido Migliozzi, but he doesn’t play well: a good first lap and then many mistakes yesterday and today, to finish among the last at +4 (69-74-74). Same score in Italy for the Bolzano pro Aron Zemmer (71-71-75). The public was disappointed by the performance of the Roman player Renato Paratore, under par after two rounds: eighteen holes to forget for him (partial of 79 and total score of +7), with missed shots in all departments of the game.