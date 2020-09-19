Top seeded Romania’s Simona Halep entered the semifinals of the Italian tennis tournament for the fifth time after her rival Yulia Putinseva retired on Saturday due to a back injury. Wimbledon champions Halep were ahead 6–2, 2–0 in 47 minutes in the quarterfinal match when Putinseva decided to leave the match due to lower back pain.

Simona Halep reached the semi-finals here in 2013 and 2015 while she was runner-up in 2017 and 2018. Halep will face ninth seed Spain’s Garbine Muguruza and US Open runner-up Belarus Victoria Azarenka to reach the final for the third time.

Italian Open: Djokovic and Nadal in quarter-finals

Earlier, Hallep defeated Diana Yastremska of Ukraine 7-5, 6-4. Former number one player Victoria Azarenka easily entered the final eight. Her rival, Russia’s Daria Kasatkina retired in the first set at a score of 6-6. Muguruza defeated Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-4 6-1 to advance to the last eight.

Second-seeded Czech Republic’s Carolina Pliskova defeated Russia’s Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3 to enter the quarterfinal.